Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $324,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.15. 138,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.