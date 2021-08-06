Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 174 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,781,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 123,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 522,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. The company had a trading volume of 266,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.82. The company has a market cap of $322.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

