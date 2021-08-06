Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.26.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,714,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

