Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 446,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,315,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

