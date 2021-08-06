Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,585 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 65,160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

