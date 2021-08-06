Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,344 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 76,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

