Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.84. 6,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

