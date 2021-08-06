Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,977. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

