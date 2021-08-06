Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,038,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.23. 50,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

