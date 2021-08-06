Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

