Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

