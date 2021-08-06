Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -239.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

