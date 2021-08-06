Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS.

Ventas stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -239.92, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

