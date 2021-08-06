Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 4,203 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

