Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

