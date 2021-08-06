Veracity Capital LLC Buys 5,410 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

