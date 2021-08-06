VEREIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VER. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

