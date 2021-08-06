VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

