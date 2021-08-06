Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 72.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 149.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 78.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.