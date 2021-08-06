ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.
NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,582,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,203,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
