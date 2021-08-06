VIBE Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. VIBE has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $5,460.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00868249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00097814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00042284 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

