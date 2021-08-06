Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Raised to “Buy” at Bloom Burton

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VMD opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

