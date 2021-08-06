Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $40.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 2,114 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,324. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.