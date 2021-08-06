Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $40.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 2,114 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.
VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -1.73.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
