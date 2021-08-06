Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 38,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 647,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,759,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock worth $5,459,324. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

