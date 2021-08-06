Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 420 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KLAC opened at $353.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

