Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

NYSE TSE opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

