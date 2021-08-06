Virtu Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 95.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,612.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

