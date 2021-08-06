Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,146. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MASS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $925.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

