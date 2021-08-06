Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHVI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHVI opened at $15.38 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

