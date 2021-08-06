Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,365,000 after acquiring an additional 153,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.