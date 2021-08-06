Virtu Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,095.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.