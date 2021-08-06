Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,024. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

