Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE NCV opened at $6.15 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.