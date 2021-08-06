Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.30. The stock had a trading volume of 138,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $471.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

