Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Vital Farms worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 133.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth $296,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.42 million and a PE ratio of 63.27. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.