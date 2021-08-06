Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.