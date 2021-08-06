Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 117.08 ($1.53), with a volume of 9736382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.70 ($1.54).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

