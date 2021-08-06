Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.55

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 23973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

