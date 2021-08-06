Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.55

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 23973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
