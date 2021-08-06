Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Premier by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Premier by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

