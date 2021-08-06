Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 13,615 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,779,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SI-BONE by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of SIBN opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.