Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 29,347 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,347 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

NYSE YETI opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

