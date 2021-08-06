Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 335,303 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335,303 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

