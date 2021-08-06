Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. 4,071,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,963. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

