Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. 4,071,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,963. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

