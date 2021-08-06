Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Nancy Ferrara Sells 3,000 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $199,440.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $196,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $192,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. 61,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

