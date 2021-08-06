Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 1.8%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 155,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 241,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wallbridge Mining in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

