Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.62 or 0.06740883 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,224,310 coins and its circulating supply is 77,503,278 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.