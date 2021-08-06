Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.