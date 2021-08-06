Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

