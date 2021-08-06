Waters Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

WAT opened at $397.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.21. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $399.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

