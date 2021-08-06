Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $360.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of WAT opened at $397.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $399.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

